Uddhav flags `atrocities on linguistic minorities'' in K''taka

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 21:16 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 21:16 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday alleged that Marathi-speakers in Karnataka were facing atrocities, and said while the Centre wants to protect Hindu refugees from other countries, "linguistic minorities" are suffering in our own country Referring to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), he also noted that tribals often do not possess documents to establish their caste and land rights.

Thackeray was replying to a discussion in the state Assembly on the motion to thank the governor's address Despite seven decades of independence, many tribals do not have "complete freedom" as they lack land rights and caste validity certificates, he said.

"My government will support the tribals completely There is a lot of unrest over the CAA, NRC, NPR. We will give complete protection to tribals in terms of education, jobs, and residential schools. We will stand by them," he said.

Referring to border areas of the neighbouring state as "Karnataka-occupied-Maharashtra," the chief minister said all political parties in the state should unite to end "linguistic atrocities" on Marathi-speaking people of Belgaum and other border areas Since the formation of Maharashtra in 1960, the state has been claiming some border areas in Karnataka including Belgaum which have sizable Marathi-speaking population.

"We are talking about giving citizenship to Hindus from other countries through CAA. What about the linguistic minorities in our own country? We need to unite to end the injustice meted out to linguistic minorities in Karnataka," he said Karnataka, incidentally, is ruled by the BJP, the ally-turned-foe of Thackeray's party, Shiv Sena.

He also said he had not stayed any development projectof the previous government. "I have only prioritised the works. What we feel is inappropriate, we have stayed," he added Highlighting achievements of his government which will soon complete 100 days, Thackeray said farm loan waiver and Shiv Bhojan subsidized mealscheme were small but concrete steps towards development.

The Chief Minister's Offices set up at divisional level will be expanded to the tehsil level, Thackeray said, adding, "We don't want people to come to Mumbai for minor work which can be done at the tehsil level." He had spoken to Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde about holding a conference of chief ministers and members of judiciary to review existing laws and plug loopholes, he said "When we speak of setting up fast-track courts, the implementation of verdicts should also be expedited," Thackeray said, referring to the Nirbhayacase where the death sentence of the accused is yet to be implemented..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

