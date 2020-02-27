Left Menu
Development News Edition

India rejects comments by USCIRF, OIC on Delhi violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:02 IST
India rejects comments by USCIRF, OIC on Delhi violence

India on Thursday strongly rejected comments by a US commission on religious freedom, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and US presidential nominee Bernie Sanders on violence in the national capital, calling their criticism factually inaccurate, misleading, and an attempt to politicise the issue The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), the OIC and several US lawmakers, including presidential candidate Sanders, criticised India over wide-spread violence in Delhi.

Sanders on Wednesday tweeted: "Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying 'That's up to India'. This is a failure of leadership on human rights." He is the second Democratic presidential nominee after Senator \RElizabeth Warren to speak against the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi. Republican Senator John Cornyn also criticised India on the issue The communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed 38 lives and left over 200 people injured. "We have seen comments made by USCIRF, sections of the media and a few individuals regarding recent incidents of violence in Delhi. These are factually inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicising the issue," Kumar said.

Hours later, he hit out at the OIC for its statement on Delhi violence, saying its comments were factually inaccurate and misleading "The statements which have come out of OIC are factually inaccurate, they are selective, they are misleading. There is an effort on the ground, to restore normalcy, to create confidence," Kumar said.

"We urge these bodies not to indulge in irresponsible statements at this sensitive time," he said Kumar said law enforcement agencies are working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy.

"Senior representatives of the government have been involved in that process. The prime minister has publicly appealed for peace and brotherhood. We would urge that irresponsible comments are not made at this sensitive time," said Kumar On Wednesday, the USCIRF said, "The ongoing violence we are witnessing in Delhi and the reported attacks against Muslims, their homes and shops, and their houses of worship are greatly disturbing." "One of the essential duties of any responsible government is to provide protection and physical security for its citizens, regardless of faith," it added. In a statement, the OIC said it "condemns the recent and alarming violence against Muslims in India, resulting in the death and injury of innocent people and the arson and vandalism of mosques and Muslim-owned properties".

"The OIC calls on Indian authorities to bring the instigators and perpetrators of these acts of anti-Muslim violence to justice and to ensure the safety and security of all its Muslim citizens and the protection of Islamic holy places across the country," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia coca eradication hampered by landmines and protests, police say

Landmines and protests promoted by armed groups involved in drug trafficking are major obstacles to the eradication of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, according to a Colombian anti-narcotic police chief. The Andean country, long a maj...

Sixers' Embiid (shoulder) out Thursday vs. Knicks

Joel Embiid wont be in the lineup Thursday when the Philadelphia 76ers host the New York Knicks. The All-Star center left Wednesdays game in Cleveland and didnt return due to a sprained shoulder.Embiid was scheduled to undergo a magnetic re...

On the trail: Biden consolidates black voter support; Democrats attack Trump on coronavirus

Democratic presidential hopefuls spread out across South Carolina on Thursday as the clock ticked down to the states Saturday primary election their first big test with African-American voters. Several candidates also headed to some of the ...

Tennis will miss you: Sloane to Maria Sharapova

US tennis star Sloane Stephens on Thursday congratulated Russias five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova for her amazing career and said tennis will miss her. The 2017 US Open champion took to Twitter and wrote Congratulations on such...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020