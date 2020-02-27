Delhi violence: AAP suspends its councillor accused of involvement in killing of IB man
The AAP has suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the death of an IB staffer, from the primary membership of the party till police probe is completed, AAP sources said on Thursday
Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma was on Wednesday found dead in a drain in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area where he lived. Following the allegations, police have charged Hussain with murder
The sources said Hussain has been suspended from the primary membership of the AAP till police probe is completed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
