Delhi violence: AAP suspends its councillor accused of involvement in killing of IB man

The AAP has suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the death of an IB staffer, from the primary membership of the party till police probe is completed, AAP sources said on Thursday

Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma was on Wednesday found dead in a drain in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area where he lived. Following the allegations, police have charged Hussain with murder

The sources said Hussain has been suspended from the primary membership of the AAP till police probe is completed.

