We will be responsible for country, can't blame Britishers, says Bhagwat

Addressing an event here on Thursday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Dr BR Ambedkar too had underlined that only the citizens of the country will be responsible for whatever happens to it and that Britishers can no longer be blamed.

"In two speeches delivered by Dr Ambedkar while presenting the Constitution, he had underlined that we can no longer blame Britishers for whatever happens to our country. We will be responsible for whatever happens to the country. We will now have to be careful and tread cautiously," said the RSS chief.

Dr. Ambedkar was the architect of the Indian Constitution and was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian decoration, posthumously in the year 1990. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.