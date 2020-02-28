Left Menu
Development News Edition

G Bissau candidate swears himself in as president despite vote row

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bissau
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 00:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 00:43 IST
G Bissau candidate swears himself in as president despite vote row

Umaro Sissoco Embalo swore himself in as the new president of Guinea-Bissau on Thursday, defying a bitter ongoing row about the outcome of the December 29 elections "I swear on my honor to defend the constitution, to respect it and have it respected," Embalo said, his right hand raised, before a crowd of several hundred at an upscale hotel in the West African state's capital, Bissau.

Outgoing President Jose Mario Vaz then placed the presidential sash over his shoulders, an AFP reporter at the scene said The ceremony took place despite a continuing legal and political battle over the official results.

The party of defeated candidate Domingos Simoes Pereira has filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court Embalo, a 47-year-old former general and prime minister, won 53.55 per cent of the votes in the December 29 runoff, according to the National Electoral Commission.

Pereira, 56, from the traditional ruling party, the PAIGC, won 46.45 per cent but has denounced the result as fraudulent The Supreme Court, responding to the PAIGC's petition, has issued rulings requiring a check of the vote tally sheets.

However, this has failed to resolve the dispute, and a row has arisen between the Supreme Court and the election panel On Tuesday, the election commission confirmed the results that it had announced, while the PAIGC stood by its objections.

Guinea-Bissau has a reputation for graft and as a transit point for cocaine smuggling It is also chronically unstable, having seen four coups and 16 attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.

Two-thirds of its 1.8 million people live below the poverty line despite rich mineral reserves and tourism potential.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. senators unveil bill to support renewable and nuclear power, efficiency

The top two senators on the U.S. Senate energy committee unveiled a bipartisan energy legislation package on Thursday that would support renewable energy, efficiency measures and nuclear power, and aides said it should move quickly to a vot...

IMF mission to visit Argentina next week to continue debt talks -IMF spokesman

A technical team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Buenos Aires next week for talks with economy ministry officials about Argentinas economic program and debt strategy, an IMF spokesman confirmed on Thursday. Argentine officia...

Soccer-United striker Martial suffers another muscle injury

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial was a last-minute absentee from their Europa League last-32, second leg tie against Club Bruges on Thursday due to injury and is doubtful for the Premier League clash at Everton on Sunday. United co...

Motor racing-Vettel fastest as Hamilton hits trouble in testing

Ferraris Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest lap on the penultimate day of Formula Ones pre-season testing on Thursday as six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton hit engine trouble.Vettel set a time of one minute 16.841 seconds at the Circu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020