Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. senator Graham calls for no-fly zone in Syria-s Idlib

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 03:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 03:19 IST
U.S. senator Graham calls for no-fly zone in Syria-s Idlib
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@LindseyGraham)

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday called for the establishment of a no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib and called on President Donald Trump to help stop the killing of civilians there by Syrian government forces backed by Russia and Iran. "The world is sitting on its hands and watching the destruction of Idlib by Assad, Iran, and the Russians," Graham, a Republican and an ally of Trump, said in a statement. "I am confident if the world, led by the United States, pushed back against Iran, Russia, and Assad that they would stand down, paving the way for political negotiations to end this war in Syria."

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have pushed hard in recent months to retake the last large rebel-held region in northwestern Syria after nine years of war that has displaced millions and killed hundreds of thousands. Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Idlib province in an incursion to back the rebels against the offensive and has come under multiple attacks by Syrian government forces backed by Moscow.

Late on Thursday, Governor of Turkish southern province of Hatay bordering Syria, said 22 soldiers were killed in an air strike by Syrian government forces in Idlib. But war monitor Syrian Observatory said at least 34 Turkish soldiers were killed. Kay Bailey Hutchison, U.S. Ambassador to NATO, responding to the latest incident in a briefing, said she hoped that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would see who Ankara's reliable ally is, alluding to the United States.

"I hope President Erdogan will see that we are the ally of their past and their future, she said. "They see what Russia is, they see what they're doing now," she told reporters in a briefing. She repeated Washington's call on Ankara to walk away from the purchase of the Russian missile defense system. Turkey and the United States have been at loggerheads over Ankara's decision to buy the Russian S-400 systems. Washington has threatened to impose sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey if Ankara refused to drop the weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Duffy resurfaces with tale of being held captive; NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional LA tribute and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.British singer Duffy resurfaces with tale of being held captiveBritish singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been raped and drugged and h...

Urgent need to change laws to curb crimes against women: Uddhav Thackeray on 'Disha' like Act for Maharashtra

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited Andhra Pradesh recently to get information about the Disha Act, which provides for harsher punishments for crimes against women, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told the state Assembly. The Th...

U.S. spy agencies monitor coronavirus spread, concerns about India -sources

U.S. intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus and the ability of governments to respond, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, warning that there were concerns about how India would cope with a wide...

WRAPUP 1-Turkey, with more dead troops, won't stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe -official

Turkey, faced with a new wave of Syrian migrants and 22 more dead soldiers in Idlib, will no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe, a senior Turkish official said late on Thursday as President Tayyip Erdogan chaired an emergency ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020