Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi on plea seeking FIR against Sonia, Rahul, Sisodia

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and Delhi Police on a petition seeking registration of FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others over alleged hate speech. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the respondents to file their reply on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on April 13.

The plea, filed by a group, Lawyers Voice, sought directions to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and registration of FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan and AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi and advocate Mehmood Pracha. The petition also sought appropriate action against these leaders.

In the plea, the organisation said that since the violence is allegedly due to the outcome of hate speeches given by the mentioned public figures, registration of FIR is the first step to control the situation and stop the violence. The lawyers' group told the court that Sonia Gandhi, in her speech during a public rally, had asked the people to come out on the streets.

"If we want to save the country, then we have to fight hard. We have to raise voice and let Modi and Shah's government know that we are ready to sacrifice everything to protect our democracy. We are ready to sacrifice everything," Gandhi had said, according to the lawyers' group. The group also read the speech allegedly delivered by other leaders including Rahul and Priyanka. (ANI)

