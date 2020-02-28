Mayawati writes to President Kovind demanding SC judge headed inquiry, compares NE Delhi violence to 1984 riots

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding a high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge into the North-East Delhi violence, which she compared to 1984 anti-Sikh riots. In the letter Mayawati expressed concern over the riots in Delhi, saying, "The violence had caused Delhi to tremble just like it did during the anti-Sikh violence in 1984. In the recent riots, damages to life and property took place which is very serious and sad. "

"The negligence of police and administration in the incidents of riots in Delhi are known to all. A high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge should be done into these incidents in Delhi," Mayawati stated in the letter (roughly translated from Hindi). She accused the BJP government of failing to fulfil its legal and constitutional duty in the episode.

The BSP supremo also called on the President to direct the Central and Delhi government to provide immediate relief to those affected in the violence. (ANI)

