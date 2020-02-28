Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia palace says king not confident of majority support for any lawmaker to be PM

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 13:53 IST
Malaysia palace says king not confident of majority support for any lawmaker to be PM
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Malaysia's palace said on Friday the king does not have the confidence that any parliamentarian has majority support to form a new government, after meeting all of the country's lawmakers. The country was plunged into a political crisis this week following the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The king has agreed with the speaker of the parliament's decision to not call for a special sitting on Monday to vote on a new prime minister, the palace said in a statement. "The palace will continue to engage with leaders of political parties for their lawmakers to voice their preferred candidate for prime minister," the palace said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong's publishing house owner Jimmy Lai arrested over role in anti-govt protests

Media mogul and founder of Hong Kong-based Apple Daily, Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying, was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in anti-government protests in the city last year. Jimmy, an outspoken critic of Beijing, was arrested along wit...

Afghan officials to meet Taliban ahead of U.S. troop withdrawal agreement

Afghan officials are set to meet Taliban members in Qatar on Friday ahead of a crucial agreement between the U.S. and Taliban negotiators that will set the timeline for the withdrawal of American troops who have been fighting in Afghanistan...

Italian government bond yields spike as coronavirus cases rise

Italian government bond yields jumped in early trade on Friday and safe-haven bonds rallied as the coronavirus continued to spread and risk sentiment took a beating. Share prices were headed for their worst week since the financial crisis a...

Mar-May period likely to be warmer than normal: IMD

The months of March, April and May are likely to be warmer than normal over northwest, west, central and parts of south India, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday in its summer forecast. Above normal heat wave conditions are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020