SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into BJP workers' killing in WB after Sabarimala case
The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear a petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal allegedly by TMC workers, after the Sabarimala case.
The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear a petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal allegedly by TMC workers, after the Sabarimala case. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said, "We will hear it after Sabarimala."
BJP leader and advocate Gaurav Bhatia had filed the plea seeking a CBI probe into the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government is in power. The top court had on January 27 granted issued a notice to the West Bengal government and sought its response on the petition within a period of four weeks.
BJP worker Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a power transmission tower in Purulia district of West Bengal in June 2018, which came merely days after Trilochan Mahato, another BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in the same district. (ANI)
