SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into BJP workers' killing in WB after Sabarimala case

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear a petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal allegedly by TMC workers, after the Sabarimala case. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde said, "We will hear it after Sabarimala."

BJP leader and advocate Gaurav Bhatia had filed the plea seeking a CBI probe into the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government is in power. The top court had on January 27 granted issued a notice to the West Bengal government and sought its response on the petition within a period of four weeks.

BJP worker Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a power transmission tower in Purulia district of West Bengal in June 2018, which came merely days after Trilochan Mahato, another BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in the same district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.