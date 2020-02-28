Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai prime minister and colleagues survive censure vote

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:38 IST
Thai prime minister and colleagues survive censure vote
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@prayutofficial)

Thailand's prime minister and five of his fellow Cabinet members on Friday defeated non-confidence motions filed against them in Parliament All six managed to gain votes of approval from more than half the 500 members of the House of Representatives, while many opposition members boycotted the vote.

It was the first no-confidence motion Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has faced since he became Thailand's leader after staging a military coup in 2014 He ruled with absolute authority until an election last year, when he was elected as prime minister in a parliamentary vote under electoral rules his junta had commissioned.

Friday's vote is expected to give a slight boost to the stability of his government, which has faced criticism for failing to effectively deal with economic troubles, as well as a serious air pollution problem and the health threat from the new coronavirus that first emerged in China But moves to defang the Parliamentary opposition, resulting in a court dissolving a popular progressive opposition party, seem to have emboldened student critics of his rule, who have been staging spirited rallies across the country this week calling for greater democracy.

The motion of no-confidence against Prayuth was defeated when 272 lawmakers gave him a vote of approval, while 49 voted to censure him. Two lawmakers abstained Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan was the biggest government vote-getter, with 277 MPs voting in his favor, while 50 cast votes of no-confidence.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompao fared worst among the six, with 269 lawmakers approving his record, while 55 backed the censure motion and another seven abstained The opposition had publicized documents showing Thammanat had been imprisoned for four years in Australia in the 1990s for his part in smuggling heroin into that country.

The conviction had been revealed last year ahead of his appointment to Prayuth's Cabinet Thammanat insists the affair is a misunderstanding and he did not serve the sentence in an Australian prison, despite considerable evidence to the contrary.

The boycott of Friday's vote was led by the main opposition Pheu Thai Party, which with several other small parties walked out ostensibly to protest that the censure debate had not been extended Other opposition members, however, accused Pheu Thai of conniving with the government side to limit the debate.

Members of what had been the Future Forward Party accused Pheu Thai of arranging to have one of its MPs run down the clock before it could present its complete case against some of the Cabinet members under scrutiny The Future Forward party had been the third biggest party in Parliament until it was dissolved by court order last week for violating election law by taking a large loan from its leader.

The allegation against Pheu Thai was made by Future Forward's former secretary-general, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul Piyabutr and the party's other executive board members were banned from political office for a decade, while its other lawmakers have been allowed to keep their seats but must join another party within 60 days Most are expected to join a new party established to replace Future Forward, but several have crossed over to the government's side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Turmoil reshapes Malaysian politics with Mahathir role in doubt

Malaysia edged nearer a political turning point on Friday with uncertainty over the fate of both 94-year-old Mahathir Mohammed and rival-turned-ally Anwar Ibrahim, 72, who have vied for power for a generation. A week of turmoil was triggere...

Greece blocks hundreds of migrants on Turkish border: police

Kastanies Greece, Feb 28 AFP Greek border guards on Friday blocked hundreds of migrants from entering the country, police said, hours after Turkey announced it would no longer hold them back from EuropeThe head of Greeces general staff and ...

US patient with coronavirus of unknown origin denied test for days

Los Angeles, Feb 28 AFP Medical staff caring for a California woman with the first US case of novel coronavirus of unknown origin were unable to get her tested for five days because she had not traveled to outbreak-hit regions, a lawmaker r...

Ruling party retains sweeping majority in Cameroon

Yaounde, Feb 28 AFP President Paul Biyas party has retained an absolute majority in Cameroons parliament, the constitutional council announced Friday after the controversial February 9 vote His Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement RDPC won ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020