Pinarayi Vijayan govt didn't utilise Central funds to build houses for poor, alleges Kerala BJP

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State General Secretary A. N. Radhakrishnan on Friday alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan led-LDF government has not fully utilised the money allocated by the Central government under 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' to build houses for the poor. "The BJP has sought details in the RTI regarding the funds allocated by the Central government for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. During the financial year 2016-17 and 2017-18, the Centre allocated funds for 42,431 houses. The state government completed only 16,401 houses," Radhakrishnan told the reporters here.

"The money has not been utilised and the state government has not recorded the amount used," he added. The BJP leader said that the Centre has not allocated money for the next two years because of the lack of utilisation of funds by the state government.

On the matter of missing children in the state, he said, "In the last one year, 430 children have gone missing in Kerala. The Chief Minister who is dealing with the Home Department and the DGP are not taking up this issue with complete seriousness," he said. Radhakrishnan said the BJP will bring the matter to the notice of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Women and Child Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

