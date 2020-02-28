Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kapil Mishra does not deserve to be called DSSW alumnus, should be arrested: Students Union

The students union of Delhi School of Social Work (DSSW) on Friday lashed out at its alumnus and BJP leader Kapil Mishra, accusing him of "inciting mob to disturb communal harmony of the city" and demanded that he should be arrested.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 18:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 18:16 IST
Kapil Mishra does not deserve to be called DSSW alumnus, should be arrested: Students Union
BJP leader Kapil Mishra [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj The students union of Delhi School of Social Work (DSSW) on Friday lashed out at its alumnus and BJP leader Kapil Mishra, accusing him of "inciting mob to disturb communal harmony of the city" and demanded that he should be arrested.

In a statement, the students union accused him of tarnishing the image of department and social work profession "due to provocative acts and communal statements". The statement `Mr. Kapil Mishra, you don't deserve to be called DSSW alumni' said that DSSW, which is part of the University of Delhi, has played an eminent role in addressing the situation which occurred during 1947 partition riots and in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The statement said that since 1946, the Social Work Department of Delhi University has given many social workers, activists, academicians, directors, leaders, writers and bureaucrats to the country who were trying to bring positive changes in the society through their works. "In one way, we have a glorious past and on the other hand we also have blot such as our alumni BJP leader Kapil Mishra," the release said.

It said that community fabric has been tarnished in the past 3-4 days and many people have lost their lives and thousands have lost their home and livelihood. "We are ashamed of Kapil Mishra and also that he studied social work in our college. The image of our department and social work profession has been tarnished due to his provocative acts and communal statements," the statement said.

"We DSSW fraternity is against the hatred, violence and communalism spread by Kapil Mishra who has also maligned our profession. We demand Delhi Police to arrest him and take strict action against all such people. We Stand United against communalism," it added. DSSW students union president Anish Kumar said that Mishra will not be invited to any alumni event or to college event till he heads the union.

On Sunday, Mishra had issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear the streets of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters. "Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don't try to reason with us after this, because we won't pay heed," Mishra had said in a tweet in Hindi.

He had also attached a video with his tweet and wrote, "We will maintain peace until Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared.... we will be forced to hit the streets." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

"Use central grants to complete tourism related projects"

The Puducherry government should use central grants to complete all pending tourism related projects also modernise museums in the union territory, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said here on Friday Patel, who is on a one day vi...

Obama sends cease-and-desist letter to pro-Trump group over "despicable" Biden advertisement

Barack Obamas attorneys have sent a cease-and-desist letter to a pro-Trump group, demanding that they stop airing a despicable advertisement that uses the former presidents words to undermine the 2020 presidential bid of ex-vice president J...

36 issues of 17 infra projects reviewed by Project Monitoring Group

The Project Monitoring Group, headed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, reviewed as many as 36 bottlenecks faced by 17 infrastructure projects with total anticipated investment of Rs 32,910 crore, an official release said on Fr...

Eurogroup's Centeno: euro zone "ready to act" on coronavirus impact if needed

Euro zone states must be prepared to act in a coordinated way if the coronavirus epidemic proves more than a temporary shock to the blocs resilient economy, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno told Reuters on Friday. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020