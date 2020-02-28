Local area development fund for UP MLAs hiked to Rs 3 cr: Speaker's office

The Local Area Development Fund for Uttar Pradesh MLAs has been increased from Rs 2 crore a year to Rs 3 crore each

A statement by the office of Uttar Pradesh assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Friday said, "An announcement was made (during the Budget session) for increasing the MLA Local Area Development Fund from Rs 2 crore a year to Rs 3 crore a year." The statement added that a committee has also been formed under the chairmanship of parliamentary affairs minister to deliberate on hikes in salary and allowances of the MLAs

UP Law and Justice minister Brijesh Pathak, who is an MLA from Lucknow Central told PTI, "This move will definitely accelerate the development in assembly constituencies. It will also enable MLAs to undertake more developmental works in their constituencies." PTI NAV RAXRAX

