Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonia forms 5-member team to visit riot-affected areas in Delhi and submit detailed report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:35 IST
Sonia forms 5-member team to visit riot-affected areas in Delhi and submit detailed report
Representative image Image Credit:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday deputed a five-member team to visit the riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi and submit a report to her after which the delegation met with some of the victims of violence at city hospitals The delegation comprises All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mukul Wasnik, AICC in-charge Delhi Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev.

The Congress president has deputed a delegation of party leaders to visit the riot-affected areas in the national capital and asked them to assess the situation emanating from the mindless violence and it's after effects, the party said in a statement The team has been asked to submit a "detailed report to the Congress president immediately", it said.

The Congress leaders who are part of the team held a meeting at the party headquarters here. Selja could not participate as she was in Haryana due to prior engagements, but will join the team soon Later, the delegation members visited Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and another private hospital to meet people who were injured in the violence.

Sources said the leaders will visit the violence-hit areas over the next couple of days and then submit the report to the Congress chief soon A Congress delegation led by Sonia Gandhi on Thursday had urged President Ram Nath Kovind to call for his resignation and remind the Centre of its "raj dharma".

Reading out parts of the memorandum that the party submitted to the president, Gandhi had said both the Delhi government and the Centre remained "mute spectators" instead of trying to take remedial measures to control the situation The delegation had included former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Anand Sharma, A K Antony, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala.

The death toll in the Delhi's communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded on Friday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran sees "difficult week" ahead as corona death toll rises to 34

Iran on Friday announced a three-day nationwide school closure as officials warned the country faced a difficult week in fighting a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 34 people. The Islamic Republic had already cancelled Friday prayers in...

WRAPUP 9-Turkey says it will let refugees into Europe after troops killed in Syria

Refugees in Turkey headed towards European frontiers on Friday after an official declared that borders had been thrown open, a response to the escalating war in Syria where 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government...

Delhi violence: 148 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained

A total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people have been either arrested or detained so far in connection with the northeast Delhi communal violence, the Delhi Police spokesperson said on Friday Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Si...

Cardinals to host 2020 regular-season game in Mexico City

Arizona will play one of its eight regular-season games in 2020 in Mexico City, with the Cardinals to learn next month the date and opponent for the NFL International Series contest. The Cardinals played in the first NFL game in Mexico City...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020