Trump willing to meet leaders of Russia, China, Britain, France on arms control
President Donald Trump is willing to meet the leaders of Russia, China, Britain and France with the aim of discussing arms control, a senior administration official said on Friday.
Trump wants to use such a meeting of the U.N. Security Council's five permanent members to try to make progress on a three-way arms control deal with Russia and China, the official said. The timing for a summit was unclear. "The United States will use this opportunity to bring both Russia and China into the international arms control framework and head-off a costly arms race," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
