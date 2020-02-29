Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress workers, civic body officials spar infront of minister in Madhya Pradesh

A verbal spat took place between the local Congress leaders and the officials of the Shahdol Municipal Corporation over inaction in an illegal coal mining case in the presence of Minister for Mineral Resources Pradeep Jaiswal.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 10:49 IST
Congress workers, civic body officials spar infront of minister in Madhya Pradesh
A verbal spat broke out between an official of Shahdol Municipal Corporation and a local Congress leader on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A verbal spat took place between the local Congress leaders and the officials of the Shahdol Municipal Corporation over inaction in an illegal coal mining case in the presence of Minister for Mineral Resources Pradeep Jaiswal. The argument broke out after the Congress leaders alleged that the Municipal Corporation had not taken any action to nab the accused involved in the case.

Congress leader Shakir Farooqui and Vice President of Shahdol Municipal Corporation Kuldeep Nigam too were present at the spot. Later, Jaiswal intervened in the matter and pacified both the groups. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US reports first drug shortage tied to virus outbreak

Washington, Feb 29 AP Health officials reported the first U.S. drug shortage tied to the viral outbreak that is disrupting production in China, but they declined to identify the manufacturer or the product The Food and Drug Administration s...

Butler, Robinson lead Heat by Mavs

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, and Duncan Robinson added 24 to lead the host Miami Heat to a 126-118 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. Dallas guard Seth Curry had a career-high 37 points. The younger brother of Warriors star St...

WADA cancels symposium over coronavirus concerns

The World Anti-Doping Agency has canceled its annual symposium and related athlete session in Switzerland over concerns about the coronavirus epidemic In a statement issued on Friday, Montreal-based WADA said it took the decision based on t...

Bernie Sanders look-alike enjoying the ride

Los Angeles, Feb 29 AFP Up until a few years ago, Jeff Jones was going about his life, minding his own business and enjoying his passion for music Then Bernie Sanders burst onto the national political stage, prompting many to do double take...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020