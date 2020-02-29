Left Menu
Goa govt files application in SC seeking stay over Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal final award

After fingers were raised by the Opposition on the Goa government over the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday issued a press statement stating that the state government has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the operation of Award.

  ANI
  • |
  Panaji (Goa)
  • |
  Updated: 29-02-2020 10:52 IST
  • |
  Created: 29-02-2020 10:52 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant [Photo/ANI].

After fingers were raised by the Opposition on the Goa government over the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday issued a press statement stating that the state government has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the operation of Award. He also urged people not to fall prey to any sort of "false propaganda".

"Besides above, the state of Goa has already filed an application for a stay on the operation of the Award, upon its publication. It may also be stated that interim order dated 17th April 2014 passed by the tribunal that till preparation and approval of revised DPR and till all permissions in law are obtained Karnataka cannot divert or use water', passed by the Tribunal continues to operate," the Goa Chief Minister said. The Central government on Thursday notified the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal final award, giving relief to Karnataka. With this, Karnataka can implement the Mahadayi project to provide drinking water to the parched Hubballi-Dharwad and Belgaum region.

"Government of Goa is fully committed to the cause of protection of Mhadei and will strongly defend the interest of the state before the Supreme Court. In view of the above, mere publication of the Award in the Gazette does not Prejudice the state of Goa. I, therefore, appeal to the people of Goa not to get misled by any false propaganda," he further stated.

Yesterday, the leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday targeted Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the Mahadayi water dispute saying the state has been left "high and dry" because of the Centre's latest notification in favour of Karnataka. "While listening to high assurances of @goacm (Pramod Sawant) on one side and on the other side action of Jal Shakti Ministry to notify Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal Award, Goa is left High and Dry. This is a complete betrayal of Goa," he tweeted.

Kamat added that Sawant should reconsider and roll-back his decision to not present a white paper to the state on the actions taken by the BJP-led coalition government on the contentious Mahadayi issue. Last week, the Goa Chief Minister had rejected the Opposition's demand for a white paper. He stated that his government was doing everything possible to ensure that Goa emerges victorious in the inter-state water battle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

