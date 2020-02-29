Guv seeks details of anti-CAA ads issued by WB govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has directed the state government to furnish details about the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) advertisement published by it in both print and electronic media. "The advertisement is a political agenda of the ruling party in the state and violation of the law and funneling of huge public funds for this issue. Several persons have invited attention indicating such actions must be visited with exemplary consequences in accordance with the law," the Governor said in a letter to the state government.

The Governor has demanded information regarding - the authorities that sanctioned this advertisement in print and video format, the advertisement period and also the starting date of dissemination to media, the amount so far paid and due to be paid, current status of the advertisement and names and details of the officials that are seen in the advertisement. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. Protests have erupted across the country against the contentious CAA since Parliament gave its nod to the law last year.(ANI)

