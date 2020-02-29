Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP government ended discrimination with Ladakh, people now know diamond in country's crown: Namgyal

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Saturday hailed union territory status to Ladakh and abrogation of Article 370, saying the government ended discrimination in one stroke and people have got to know about the "diamond in the country's crown".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kevadia (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 17:59 IST
BJP government ended discrimination with Ladakh, people now know diamond in country's crown: Namgyal
Jamyang Tsering Namgyal speaking at the event in Kevadia, Gujarat on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Saturday hailed union territory status to Ladakh and abrogation of Article 370, saying the government ended discrimination in one stroke and people have got to know about the "diamond in the country's crown". Speaking at India Ideas Conclave here, he said that the status of union territory (UT) will result in the flow of funds to Ladakh which will be used for development.

He alleged that Ladakh was not given proper attention under the structure that prevailed before it was turned into a UT last year. "In Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, only four MLAs used to get elected from Ladakh out of 87. People of Ladakh were not given attention. We used to wonder whether we will ever be part of the national stream. Today, we are thankful to PM Narendra Modi and the Government of India and the nationalist people for ending this in one stroke," he said.

"Earlier, people used to say `from Kashmir to Kanyakumari', now it is `Karakoram to Kanyakumari'. People have got to know the diamond in the country's crown," he added. The MP said that a narrative was set that if Article 370 is revoked from Jammu and Kashmir, there would "be a bloodbath" and no one would be there to hold the national flag.

"After Article 370 was abrogated, the world has seen people with the national flag. They were silent because there was a sense of insecurity, discrimination, a sense of non-existence and exclusiveness," he said. The MP said apart from funds allocation, there was discrimination in governance also.

"The status of Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir was finished. In Ladakh, there is a peace-loving culture and way of life is Buddhism there. This was not allowed to emerge," he said. Namgyal said Ladakh is important from a strategic point of view as it has Pakistan and China on either side, countries with which India has had to go to war in the past.

"On one side there is radical Islam and on the other side there is communist China, both close friends of India. And Article 370 was not allowing us to join mainstream," he said. He said during discussions in parliament, Ladakh was mentioned as land that is not fertile. "But now medicinal plants will be harvested at large scale to supply them to the world," he said.

"Akshai Chin was allowed to go saying that it was barren. But they never thought, if we would have had (with us) 45,000 square km then we would have supplied solar energy to the world. The security of Ladakh is not important for people there but for the country as well," he added. He took a jibe at the budgetary allocation to Ladakh prior to it turning to union territory.

"Many people say that people of Ladakh are honest and don't do corruption. I jokingly used to say have they given us any money to do any corruption," he said as the audience burst into laughter. "Only two per cent of Jammu and Kashmir's budget was being given to Ladakh. And only this amount was used to develop 60,000 square km area. That is not only for Ladakh but for the security of borders. How will any do corruption in this amount? " he added.

The MP said that after the abrogation of Article 370 and the formation of the new Union Territory, there are talks of Rs 6,000 crore for development. "Now, the challenge before us is to show how honest the people of Ladakh are," he said. Namgyal ended his speech with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan.

The government last year bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and also abrogated Article 370, which gave special powers to the erstwhile state. Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir formally became UTs on October 31 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

We will calibrate pace of withdrawal from Afghanistan with Taliban's actions, says Pompeo

The United States will calibrate the pace of its withdrawal from Afghanistan with the actions of the Taliban, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Saturday as Washington signed the peace deal with the group. Effort only became real ...

Japan sporting events at empty stadiums amid virus outbreak

Tokyo, Feb 29 AP Japanese sporting events were held without spectators on Saturday in a move aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus The Chiba Lotte Marines hosted the Rakuten Eagles with no spectators in the stands at Zozo Marin...

MP woman gives birth to sextuplets, 2 babies die soon after

A 23-year-old woman on Saturday gave birth to sextuplets in Madhya Pradeshs Sheopur district, though two of the newborns died shortly after, a doctor said Four boys and two girls were born prematurely and underweight to Badoda resident Murt...

Two women injured in acid attack in Haryana's Ambala

Two women sustained severe burn injuries when an unidentified youth threw acid on them in this district of Haryana on Saturday, police said The victims were identified as Sonia 28 and her relative Binder 23, police said, adding the women we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020