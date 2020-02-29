Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah to visit Kolkata tomorrow to 'clear confusion' on CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 18:32 IST
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata tomorrow to 'clear confusion' on CAA
"We will place our report on municipal polls before him and Naddaji," the BJP leader said This will be Shah's second visit to West Bengal after assuming the office of Union home minister. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to the West Bengal capital on Sunday and address a rally to "clear the confusion" surrounding the amended Citizenship Act, BJP sources said on Saturday He is scheduled to address the rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground, where the state unit of the BJP will felicitate him for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, they said.

BJP national president J P Nadda will also attend the rally Shah is also scheduled to inaugurate a new building of the National Security Guards (NSG) at Rajarhat and hold closed-door meetings with state BJP leadership along with Nadda.

He is also likely to visit the famed Kalighat temple in the city during his visit, a source said "The Trinamool Congress government has created confusion over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Amit Shahji will clear that confusion. It is most likely that he will give a befitting reply to the canards spread by the TMC," a senior state BJP leader said.

He also said that it was necessary to address the issue, especially in Bengal as chaos has been "deliberately created by the TMC" among the people that the "National Population Register (NPR) is linked with National Register of Citizens (NRC)" The new citizenship law has become the latest flashpoint in the state. The has been TMC opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail.

Shah along with Nadda will hold a closed-door meeting with BJP party functionaries and finalize the party's strategy for the upcoming municipal poll in the state, he said The election to 107 municipalities of the state and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) are being billed as "mini assembly elections" ahead of the crucial 2021 assembly poll in West Bengal.

"We will place our report on municipal polls before him and Naddaji," the BJP leader said This will be Shah's second visit to West Bengal after assuming the office of Union home minister. He had addressed a seminar on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium on October 1 last year.

The opposition CPI(M) has decided to hold demonstrations during the Union home minister's visit. It will observe a 'Go Back Amit Shah programme' on Sunday to protest against the Centre's "failure" to contain the communal violence in Delhi, a Left party leader had said on Thursday The Kolkata police in coordination with the West Bengal police has put in place elaborate security arrangements on the entire route to be taken by Shah from the airport, an official said.

Protests against the contentious CAA had rocked the city during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Erdogan asks Russia's Putin to step aside in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he had asked President Vladimir Putin for Russia to step aside in Syria and leave Turkey to deal with Syrian government forces alone after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed this week. Gov...

We will calibrate pace of withdrawal from Afghanistan with Taliban's actions, says Pompeo

The United States will calibrate the pace of its withdrawal from Afghanistan with the actions of the Taliban, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on Saturday as Washington signed the peace deal with the group. Effort only became real ...

Japan sporting events at empty stadiums amid virus outbreak

Tokyo, Feb 29 AP Japanese sporting events were held without spectators on Saturday in a move aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus The Chiba Lotte Marines hosted the Rakuten Eagles with no spectators in the stands at Zozo Marin...

MP woman gives birth to sextuplets, 2 babies die soon after

A 23-year-old woman on Saturday gave birth to sextuplets in Madhya Pradeshs Sheopur district, though two of the newborns died shortly after, a doctor said Four boys and two girls were born prematurely and underweight to Badoda resident Murt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020