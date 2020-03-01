Good early signs for Biden in exit polls as he seeks a decisive South Carolina victory

Nearly eight of 10 voters in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday said they have a favorable view of Joe Biden, compared with five of 10 who see rival Bernie Sanders favorably - a good early sign for Biden in the pivotal early nominating state, exit polls showed. The polls by Edison Research also found about six of 10 of South Carolina voters said influential congressman James Clyburn's endorsement of Biden earlier this week was a factor in their decision.

About half want a candidate who will return to Democratic President Barack Obama's policies, a key argument of Biden, who was Obama's vice president. Biden is aiming for a decisive win in South Carolina - the fourth state to weigh in on the Democratic race to find a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump - to resuscitate his struggling campaign against Sanders, the national front-runner and a progressive U.S. senator from Vermont.

The early polls found more than half of those who had cast their votes in South Carolina were black, and Biden was the big winner among them. He even beat Sanders among those who consider themselves "very liberal," the polls found. The contest in the Southern state is taking place just three days before Super Tuesday elections in 14 states, which will award one-third of the available national delegates in a single day.

With its large African-American electorate, South Carolina is seen as a do-or-die stand for Biden, who remains popular among black voters. The onetime front-runner faltered in national polls after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, but his second-place finish in Nevada's caucuses a week ago, while still far behind Sanders, gave his campaign fresh momentum.

For months, Biden's campaign has argued the state would serve as a "firewall" given his strength among African-American voters, and Biden himself has suggested anything less than a victory would imperil his White House bid. "He's going to show them what he's got," said Allison Pryor, 57, a retired parole officer from Charleston who said she planned to vote for Biden.

Biden's South Carolina effort got a boost on Wednesday when Clyburn, a black congressman from South Carolina and the No. 3 Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, endorsed the former vice president. With Super Tuesday looming, Biden hopes a comfortable victory in South Carolina might be enough to blunt the momentum of Sanders, a democratic socialist who Democratic Party leaders worry might be too far left to beat Trump.

After South Carolina, Biden will also face competition from billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has blanketed the country with half a billion dollars in advertising. Bloomberg skipped the first four states and will be on the ballot for the first time on Tuesday. "If we win solidly here, I think it's going to raise us a lot of money as well and a lot of enthusiasm," Biden told reporters as he greeted supporters at a polling place in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Sanders, with his unabashed populist message of ending economic inequality, has grown stronger with each contest, finishing in a virtual tie for first in Iowa with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, before notching a narrow win over Buttigieg in New Hampshire and a decisive victory in Nevada. Sanders said on Friday he was in "striking distance" in South Carolina.

"We've come a long way," he said at a church hall in Saint George, a town about 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Charleston. "When we started this campaign here in South Carolina, I think we were 25 or 30 (percentage) points behind. We've made up a lot of ground." An upset victory could make Sanders hard to beat in his second bid for the White House, four years after he lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton.

LITTLE BLACK SUPPORT FOR OTHERS Biden was not the only candidate for whom South Carolina and Super Tuesday may represent make-or-break moments in what has been a fragmented campaign.

Buttigieg and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who finished third in New Hampshire, have lost ground as the primary calendar has shifted to states with more diverse electorates. Both have done well with white, educated, moderate Democrats, but have struggled to connect with nonwhite voters - a trend that appeared to continue in South Carolina. Both candidates finished in the low single digits among black voters, the exit polls showed.

After disappointing finishes in the first three early voting states, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts also garnered support in the low single digits among black voters, the polls found. Tom Steyer, a billionaire-turned-activist, appeared likely to finish third on Saturday after spending heavily in South Carolina - he trailed Sanders only slightly among black voters in the state, the exit polls found. But his anemic national polling suggests he will struggle to compete in the Super Tuesday contests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.