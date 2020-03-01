Left Menu
Shah to attend inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group complex of NSG in WB today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on Sunday to attend the inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 01-03-2020 09:17 IST
  Created: 01-03-2020 09:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on Sunday to attend the inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat. The Home Minister is also scheduled to address two public meetings in Kolkata. The developments come ahead of municipal elections in the state which are likely to be held this April.

BJP on Saturday as a part of 'Aar Noi Annay' movement, took out a list of what they call a series of injustices 'meted out to people' under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule in West Bengal. The notice read that since coming to power in 2011, Banerjee's government has continuously betrayed the people of the state and has caused the once-proud West Bengal to fall behind the rest of the country.

Stating the inflation to be at 7 per cent in the state, the statement further noted that West Bengal's infrastructure is in disrepair and even basic public services are not being provided. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

