People who want to divide country and disrupt peace must fear NSG, says Amit Shah

Without naming anyone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that people who want to create a "divide" in the country and "disrupt peace" must fear the National Security Guard (NSG).

  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 13:10 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 13:10 IST
Amit Shah while addressing a gathering in Kolkata on Sunday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Without naming anyone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that people who want to create a "divide" in the country and "disrupt peace" must fear the National Security Guard (NSG). "We want peace in the entire world. In our history of 10,000 years, India has never attacked anyone. We would not allow anyone to disrupt our peace. And anyone who takes the lives of soldiers will have to pay dearly. People who want to divide the nation and disrupt its peace, they should fear the presence of NSG. If they still come, it is the responsibility of the NSG to fight them and defeat them," he said at the inaugural function of 29 Special Composite Group complex of National Security Guard (NSG) in Rajarhat.

"Under Prime Minister Modi, we are following the policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and NSG takes the leading role in delivering upon it. After PM Modi came to power, a distinct differentiation has been made between India's defence and foreign policy, which wasn't like this in the past," he added. The Home Minister also exuded confidence that the Centre will meet the expectations of its security organisations and added that "wars are won by the bravery and not equipment."

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, the government of India will definitely fulfill all the expectations that NSG has. We will try to fulfill it within a period of five years. We can provide you good accommodation, the government can take care of the needs of your families, we can provide you with modern equipment and technology, but wars are won by the bravery and not equipment," he added. "This bravery wins wars, pieces of equipment just play a role. Equipment and technology can never replace this bravery."

Talking about the expansion of the NSG, the Union Home Minister said, "The nation decided to expand the network of NSG after the Mumbai attacks. NSG has finely proven its presence in the entire country gradually. After today's inauguration, the coordination will only get better." (ANI)

