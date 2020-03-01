Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, CPI(M) stage rallies in Kolkata against Shah visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 14:31 IST
Cong, CPI(M) stage rallies in Kolkata against Shah visit

Opposition parties of West Bengal, the Congress and the CPI(M), took out rallies in different parts of Kolkata in protest against the one-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the city on Sunday As Shah arrived in the city in the morning, hundreds of Left and Congress protesters, carrying black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and raised 'go back' slogans.

Later in the day, a minor scuffle broke out between police personnel and protesters in Esplanade area when agitators tried to break the barricade and enter Shahid Minar Ground where Shah is scheduled to hold a rally, a senior police officer said "Though nobody was arrested in the incident, police will act strictly if the situation goes out of control," he said.

CPI(M) Legislature Party leader Sujan Chakraborty led a large rally in Santoshpur in south Kolkata while Congress activists took out a protest march from Beckbagan to Park Circus and burnt an effigy of the Union home minister CPI(M)-affiliated SFI and DYFI also took out rallies in Shyambazar, Gariahat, Behala, Kaikhali and Entally areas.

"Kolkata had shouted 'go back' slogans during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city in January. We will not allow Shah to hold a rally here. He (Shah) is not welcome here. Hands of both these leaders are soaked in the blood of people killed in Gujarat riots. The Union home minister is equally responsible for the violence in Delhi," Chakraborty said The CPI(M) leader hit out at the West Bengal government for granting permission for Shah's rally.

"The understanding between the Modi and the Mamata governments is the reason why permission was granted to hold a rally even when class 12 board examinations are around and blaring of loudspeakers is prohibited. This is a courtesy of the state government to Shah," Chakraborty said At Shah's rally, state BJP leaders will felicitate him for the passage of the amended citizenship law in Parliament. BJP national president J P Nadda will also attend the public meeting.

"We have taken all forms of precautionary measures to counter any untoward incident during the Union home minister's visit to the city. Additional personnel have been deployed at all crucial points," a senior officer of Kolkata Police said The Union home minister also inaugurated a new building of National Security Guards at Rajarhat and will hold closed-door meetings with the state BJP leadership along with Nadda.

Shah will also visit the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Pak to close border with Afghanistan for 7 days amid coronavirus scare

Pakistan will close its border with Afghanistan for seven days from Monday to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday, as the authorities ramped up efforts to stop the new cases of infection The announc...

UK steps up coronavirus planning, may bring doctors out of retirement

Britain is planning for the global coronavirus epidemic to get worse, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, describing the outbreak as a very, very significant challenge.Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the govern...

Bill to bring cooperative banks under RBI regulation to get Parliament nod during Budget session

In a bid to address weaknesses in cooperative banking sector, the Parliament is likely to clear a Bill to amend Banking Regulation Act to bring multi-state cooperative banks under effective regulation of RBI during the Budget session The pr...

BJP office-bearer wants Ghazipur to be made Gaadhipuri

An office-bearer of the Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP has sought to change the name of Ghazipur district in eastern UP to Gaadhipuri UP BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava recently submitted a letter in this regard to the states Deputy Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020