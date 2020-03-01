Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION CAL24 WB-SHAH-RALLY All refugees in India will be granted citizenship under CAA, says Amit Shah Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under the CAA CAL23 BH-NITISH-RALLY NDA united in Bihar, asserts Nitish at JD(U) workers' rally Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that the NDA, of which his JD(U) is a part, was "united' in Bihar as he sought to dispel "confusions" arising from his recent meetings with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

CAL25 MG-LD CLASH Meghalaya violence toll reaches 3, situation remains tense Shillong: A 37-year-old man was killed by three unidentified people at his home in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district in the early hours on Sunday, taking the toll in clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups in the state to three, police said DEL11 DL-VIOLENCE-LD SITUATION Situation peaceful but tense in Delhi; Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits riot-hit areas New Delhi: A week after deadly communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi, the situation in riots-hit areas remained peaceful but tense on Sunday, though there was movement of more people and vehicles on main roads amid a heavy police deployment.

DEL4 RSS-MEET Delhi violence, anti-CAA protests likely to dominate RSS annual meet in Bengaluru New Delhi: Communal violence in Delhi and protests against the new citizenship law are the issues likely to dominate the proceedings at the three-day annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's top decision-making body starting from March 15, sources said on Sunday DEL5 CONG-PAR-DL-VIOLENCE Congress to strongly raise Delhi riots in Parl, demand HM Shah's resignation New Delhi: The Congress will strongly raise the issue of communal riots in Delhi during the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament starting on Monday and demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses.

DEL6 ARMY-15CORPS-COMMANDER People nurturing separatist feelings have been shown door: Lt Gen BS Raju Srinagar: Checking the nefarious designs of India's adversaries across the Line of Control and engaging the youth top the agenda of the new commander of the Army's strategically located XV Corps Lt Gen B S Raju who believes people nurturing separatist feelings have been shown the door. By Sumir Kaul DEL8 RAIL-RAPE CASES Over 160 rape cases reported on railway premises, on board trains from 2017-2019: RTI New Delhi: Over 160 rape cases have been reported on railway premises and on board running trains between 2017 and 2019, an RTI query has found. By Ananya Sengupta DEL10 CONG-CHHATTISGARH-CRPF Cong links 'cloak-and-dagger' I-T raids to graft probe by Chhattisgarh govt, slams use of CRPF New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said the "cloak-and-dagger" I-T raids in Chhattisgarh in which the CRPF assisted the income tax department teams showed that the Centre was "scared" after the state government launched a probe into alleged corruption under the previous BJP government and claimed the central force was being used for "political vendetta" like other investigative agencies DEL7 CH-ANURAG-HATE SPEECH Strict action should be taken against those involved in Delhi riots: Anurag Thakur Chandigarh: Union minister Anurag Thakur, who has been under opposition fire over his alleged hate speech during Delhi assembly polls, on Sunday said strict action should be taken against those involved in the communal riots in the national capital which claimed over 40 lives. DEL9 CONG-ASHWANI-INTERVIEW Rahul owes it to Cong to resume presidentship, end future uncertainty: Ashwani Kumar New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi owes it to the Congress to resume presidentship and dispel uncertainty about the future leadership issue as the party does not have the luxury of time, former law minister Ashwani Kumar said on Sunday. PTI SPECIAL By Sanjeev Chopra FOREIGN FGN8 CHINA-VIRUS-2NDLD TOLL China's coronavirus deaths reach 2,870, confirmed cases surge to 79,824 Beijing: China's coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,870 with 35 new deaths, while the confirmed cases increased to 79,824 even as the infections outside the worst-hit Hubei province dropped with only three positive cases reported in a single day, continuing the trend of slowdown in the rest of the country, health officials said Sunday. By K J M Varma FGN4 US-2NDLD BIDEN Biden wins South Carolina primary to boost his presidential campaign Washington: Former US vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, giving a big boost to his presidential campaign. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPF29 SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Batsmen waste Shami-Bumrah's brilliant show, India on verge of another defeat Christchurch: India's top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting show as New Zealand regained complete control of the second Test after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead here on Sunday. By Kushan Sarkar PTI SRY.

