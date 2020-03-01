Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consulting experts for legal recourse against IT raids in Chhattisgarh, says CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that his government is taking advise form legal experts on how to deal with the IT raids undertaken by the orders of the central government without informing the state government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 20:56 IST
Consulting experts for legal recourse against IT raids in Chhattisgarh, says CM Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel talking to reporters on Sunday in New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that his government is taking advise form legal experts on how to deal with the IT raids undertaken by the orders of the central government without informing the state government. Hitting out at the BJP government against the IT Department's raids in the state, on several people including, CM's close aid and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and other senior IAS officers, Baghel told reporters, "Centre is telling us nothing. Chhattisgarh is a Naxal affected state. If someone happens to raid a place dressed as Police or Army, how will we come to know. Who will take the responsibility then? We are now consulting the legal experts as what further action can be initiated in the matter."

"For the past four days, the Income Tax (IT) Department has been raiding without giving any information to the state government. While taking such action, the centre must keep the state government in loop. It's unfortunate they failed to do that," he added. Chief Minister Baghel also accused the BJP of avenging its recent defeats in the state Assembly elections and panchayat elections.

"It's all because the recent election defeat they have faced. There was plenty of corruption case took place during the Raman Singh government. Did any of the central agencies take any action against them?" he added. He further said: "Raman Singh's (BJP leader and former CM) son named had featured in the Panama Papers yet no action was initiated against him. Former Pakistan Prime Minister (Nawaz Sharif) has been jailed for it, but no action has been taken against him by our government."

On Thursday, the I-T Department had conducted raids at 25 premises, including those of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Ajaz Dhebar and senior IAS officers in the state. The IT department team then on Friday raided the Bhilai residence of Soumya Chaurasia, the Deputy Secretary of Baghel. Officials raided properties of Ajaz Dhebar, his brother Anwar Dhebar and liquor baron Pappu Bhatiya. Searches were also conducted on the premises of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, Vivek Dhand and Anil Tuteja. Dhand is also a former Chief Secretary of the state.

Following the raids, the state unit of Congress held a protest on Saturday. Baghel had also alleged that the Central government had ordered the raids to destabilise his government. "The government is not against any investigation into corruption cases but the officials should have informed us before coming out on the streets with armed forces," Baghel told reporters on Saturday.

According to sources, the Income Tax Department had to source extra machines for counting notes. Cash and jewellery, as well as information of bogus documents of many companies, have been allegedly found in the raids. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Prison Break Season 6 release date; What Wentworth Miller says on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Jihadists kill 10 in northeast Nigerian village

Kano Nigeria, Mar 1 AFP Jihadists have killed 10 people in a raid on a village in northeast Nigerias restive Borno State, burning homes and looting food supplies, civilian militia sources said Sunday Suspected Boko Haram insurgents in truck...

Coronavirus will have short-term impact, airlines need to be flexible: Vistara CEO

As Vistara took delivery of its first wide-body Dreamliner 787-9 aircraft at the Boeing facility here to start long haul operations, the airlines CEO Leslie Thng said the recent coronavirus outbreak would have a short term impact on the avi...

Delhi violence: Situation peaceful but tense in riot-hit areas, four more bodies fished out from drains

A week after deadly communal violence erupted in northeast Delhi, the situation in affected areas was peaceful but tense on Sunday as four more bodies were fished out from drains in Gokalpuri and Shiv Vihar and heavy police deployment conti...

Ram Temple construction date to be decided in next meeting of Trust, says Nripendra Mishra

The date for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be decided in the next meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the trust on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream of a grand ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020