Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, Warren $29 million, Biden $18 million

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 22:36 IST
Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, Warren $29 million, Biden $18 million
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic U.S. presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders raised $46.5 million in February, his campaign said on Sunday and will launch new television ad buys in nine states with primaries later this month after this week's Super Tuesday contests. The announcement came the day after former Vice President Joe Biden scored a decisive victory over Sanders in South Carolina. That was the fourth nominating contest in the state-by-state Democratic race to pick a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Biden's campaign reported raising $5 million the day of the South Carolina primary. His February haul was $18 million, spokesman Michael Gwin said. Meanwhile, rival Elizabeth Warren, who struggled to a fifth-place finish in South Carolina, raised more than $29 million in February, her campaign manager Roger Lau said in a memo to supporters on Sunday. That figure, which was driven by a pair of strong debate performances this month, is more than Warren's previous total for any quarter.

The fundraising haul for Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, came from more than 2.2 million donations and surpassed what any Democratic candidate had raised in any full three-month quarter last year. Looking to reclaim momentum after the South Carolina result, the Sanders campaign said he had raised $4.5 million on Saturday alone - the best fundraising day since he launched his campaign.

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York, is self-funding his campaign and has spent a half-billion dollars to compete in the nominating contests beginning in March. MORE URGENT PHASE

The race for the Democratic nomination is entering a more urgent phase. On Tuesday, 14 states will hold contests and award a third of the available delegates who will determine the eventual nominee. Ten more states vote in the subsequent two weeks. The Sanders campaign is already airing television commercials in 12 Super Tuesday states and announced it is adding television advertising time in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington, which hold nominating contests on March 10. It will also buy ads in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio, which hold contests on March 17.

The donations in February bring Sanders' total haul since he entered the race to $167 million, the campaign said. Lau, Warren's campaign manager, said the money raised in February had allowed the campaign to increase its media spending in Super Tuesday states as well as every state that votes later in March, along with Wisconsin, which votes in April.

In his memo, Lau argued that no candidate has a clear path to an outright majority of delegates and said Warren was well-positioned to emerge as the party's choice at the convention in July. If no candidate has a majority of delegates on the convention's first ballot, the nominating battle could turn into a messy fight between contenders seeking to pull support from one another. "We're in this race for the long haul," he wrote. "We believe that Super Tuesday will greatly winnow this field and it will become clear that only a few candidates will have a viable path to the Democratic nomination - and Elizabeth Warren will be one of them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Nigeria moves coronavirus patient for better health care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Whatever happened after Maha assembly polls unfortunate: Raj

Apparently referring to the coming together of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form an unlikely alliance in Maharashtra last year, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday that whatever happened after the assembly poll results was unfortunate ...

ADM attacked with cricket bat in Ghaziabad, one held

An Additional District Magistrate ADM was injured after being assaulted with a cricket bat here on Sunday, police said The attacker identified as Jasbir Singh, a former army man, has been detained.Madan Singh Garbyal was out for a walk when...

19th session of Kerala Legislative Assembly to begin on Monday

The 19th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday and conclude on April 8, according to the Speakers office The session is likely to be a stormy one with opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF likely to t...

New virus: Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead

Beijing, Mar 1 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 88,000 people globally and caused 3,000 deathsThe World Health Organisation WHO has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020