Man dies after being attacked by miscreants at his residence in Meghalaya

A person identified as Uphas Uddin died after he was attacked by three unknown miscreants here at his residence in Pyrken village on Sunday, police said. After he was attacked, Uphas Uddin was brought to Khamati Community Health Center, where the doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

"We received information that one Uphas Uddin was attacked by three unknown miscreants at his residence in Pyrken village today. He was brought to Khamati Community Health Center, where the doctors declared him brought dead," Meghalaya Police tweeted. This comes a day after curfew was imposed in Shillong agglomeration and adjoining areas and internet services were suspended in six districts of the Eastern Range from 10 pm on Friday till 8 am on Saturday as a precautionary measure after clashes broke out between Khasi Students' Union (KSU) members and non-tribals.

The curfew was imposed from 10 pm on Friday till 8 am on Saturday. After the clashes, police said four members of KSU were injured, two were sent to Ichamati CHC and released, two were referred to Sohra CHC.A local taxi driver Lurshai Hynniewta, 35, succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

