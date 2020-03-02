Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mired in stalemate, Israel holds another election on Netanyahu's future

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 10:45 IST
Mired in stalemate, Israel holds another election on Netanyahu's future
Image Credit: Twitter (@orlygogo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought re-election on Monday under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with the country's third ballot in less than a year predicted to end in another deadlock. The election follows inconclusive votes in April and September that dimmed an aura of political invincibility enjoyed by Israel's longest-serving prime minister, who has denied any wrongdoing in the three graft cases against him.

Opinion polls show neither Netanyahu's right-wing Likud nor the centrist Blue and White party of his main challenger, former armed forces chief Benny Gantz, securing enough votes on their own, or with coalition allies, for a governing majority in parliament. Polls opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT). Israelis have until 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) to cast their vote, at which point media outlets can publish the first exit polls and signal whether the deadlock was broken. More stalemate could push Israel, where a 2020 budget is still pending, further into economic limbo.

Turnout figures will be watched closely, particularly given the concern over the global coronavirus outbreak and accusations of malicious rumours about contamination in areas seen as strongholds for particular parties. Voters under home-quarantine, such as those who have recently travelled back to Israel from coronavirus hot spots, can attend special polling stations if they wear a surgical mask and show no sign of the disease.

Israel's economy has weathered the political turmoil, with growth strong and the labour market tight. But the longer the stalemate continues, the heavier the toll, including the lack of new money for health, education, welfare or infrastructure projects until an annual budget is approved by parliament. Netanyahu's battle to win an unprecedented fifth term has become more complicated since the previous election, having been indicted on charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud over allegations he granted state favours worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Israeli media barons in return for gifts and favourable coverage.

Netanyahu is due to go on trial on March 17, when post-election coalition wheeling and dealing is likely to be in full swing. 'THE DEFENDANT'

Playing the character card against Netanyahu, Gantz has dubbed him "the defendant" and alleged that he sought to retain power to promote legislation that would bar authorities from putting a sitting prime minister on trial. Netanyahu has portrayed Gantz, 60, as a "coward" incapable of confronting the many dangers Israel faces in the region and has suggested that he is hiding secrets that would open him to blackmail by Iran.

Each man says the other is lying and unfit to serve. Drawing accusations of racism during one of Israel's most contentious campaigns, Netanyahu has played on many Israelis' suspicions about the loyalty of the country's Arab minority, which makes up 21% of the population.

Gantz, Netanyahu said, would seek Arab politicians' support in parliament to form a government and they would tie his hands in any military action in the region. Netanyahu hopes a peace plan that U.S. President Donald Trump presented in January will give him a boost at the polls, saying its recognition of Israeli sovereignty over settlements in the occupied West Bank will enable him to annex them within weeks of the election.

Palestinians have rejected the U.S. blueprint as leaving them with only "Swiss cheese" wedges of territory for a state they seek to create in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. (Additional reporting by Dan Williams and Ari Rabinovitch Editing by David Goodman, Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Police arrests 3 'BJP supporters' for 'goli maro...' slogan

Kolkata Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three BJP supporters for allegedly raising the incendiary desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro ... shoot the traitors slogan while they were on their way to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shahs r...

Motorcycling-Thai MotoGP race postponed indefinitely on coronavirus fears

The second MotoGP race of the season, which was scheduled to be held in Thailand this month, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Thai Deputy Prime Minister said on Monday.The decision to postpone the March 2...

Australian financial regulators hold emergency call on coronavirus - sources

Australias financial regulators scheduled an emergency call on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the country looks to reduce the risk of recession. The conference...

Chinese man sentenced to death for virus checkpoint killing

Beijing, Mar 2 AFP A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for fatally stabbing two officials at a checkpoint set up to control the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak The virus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020