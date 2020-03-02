Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPR, NRC against India's poor, says Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to put a stay on National Population Register (NPR) in the state by likening it with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and asserted that both exercises are against the poor of the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guntur (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 11:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 11:21 IST
NPR, NRC against India's poor, says Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaking the rally in Guntur on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to put a stay on National Population Register (NPR) in the state by likening it with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and asserted that both exercises are against the poor of the country. "We request CM Reddy to put a stay on NPR exercise which is scheduled to begin from April 1. Had his father Rajashekar Reddy been alive today, he would have stopped NPR. There is no difference in NPR and NRC. They are both sides of the same coin," Owaisi said at a rally here.

"If NRC will be implemented in the country, experts have written that names of at least 8 crores will not come in the list. Where will they be kept? The stay on NPR should be like Kerala. NPR and NRC are not only against Muslims, Dalits, tribals, and Christians but they are against every poor of India," he said. "Rules of NPR and NRC are more dangerous than TADA and POTA. If you want to save yourself from trouble in the future, then we have to protest against NPR, NRC, and CAA today," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad said that the state government has no right to make a questionnaire for NPR. "If CM Reddy comes under pressure from BJP and PM and implements the NPR then we will boycott it. If anybody comes to your house, then put a national flag at your house and show it to him and tell not to come again," he said.

"Reddy should not say that he will put NPR form of 2010 during the exercise. The state government has no right to make a questionnaire as it will be given by the Modi government. We have no objection over census. But the Modi government linked the census with NPR," he said. Owaisi alleged that BJP wants to give citizenship to 13 lakh non-Muslims under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) whose names were excluded from the NRC list in Assam.

"Prime Minister and Home Ministry are lying to the country. Amit Shah in Kolkata said citizenship of any Muslim will not be taken away under CAA. In Assam NRC, the names of 19 lakh people do not figure on the list. There were five lakh Muslims and 13 non-Muslims excluded," Owaisi said. "BJP wants to give citizenship to 13 lakh-non Muslims under CAA and not to the five lakh Muslims whose names don't come in the list. CAA gives citizenship and also takes it away. Assam is its example," he said.

The AIMIM leader continued: "PM is asking those five lakh Muslims to take their cases to foreigner's tribunal. Those people with five years of law practice have been made judges of this tribunal." Owaisi claimed that the BJP-led Central government will implement NRC across the country.

"PM says there is no NRC at this moment. BJP government while replying to a question in Parliament said there is no NRC till now. They will do NRC in the future. If NPR is implemented and data is collected then anyone sitting in Delhi will do NRC. If there is stay on NPR then NRC will not be implemented," he said. "There are around 70-80 lakh people in Hyderabad. A report came that if NRC is implemented then names of around 10 lakh will not come up in the NRC list," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Golden Cala's Lensme Creates Positive Tidal Waves in the Saudi Market

Golden Cala the sole owner of Lensme, the contact lenses brand that was founded in 2013 and exploded in popularity through recent years, can now be found in 5000 points of sales. Lensme is tremendously sought after, and the agencies across ...

Kolkata Police arrests 3 'BJP supporters' for 'goli maro...' slogan

Kolkata Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three BJP supporters for allegedly raising the incendiary desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro ... shoot the traitors slogan while they were on their way to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shahs r...

Motorcycling-Thai MotoGP race postponed indefinitely on coronavirus fears

The second MotoGP race of the season, which was scheduled to be held in Thailand this month, has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Thai Deputy Prime Minister said on Monday.The decision to postpone the March 2...

Australian financial regulators hold emergency call on coronavirus - sources

Australias financial regulators scheduled an emergency call on Monday to discuss the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the country looks to reduce the risk of recession. The conference...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020