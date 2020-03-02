Centre, ruling party and provocative statements behind Delhi violence, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Centre and provocative statements by leaders are behind the violence which broke out in parts of Delhi, said the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Monday. "The government, the ruling party and repeated provocative statements like 'goli maaro..' are behind this. Even today these slogans are being raised from Delhi to Kolkata," Chowdhury told reporters here.

"Is this the country we wanted? Who all will they shoot, will they kill all the Indians? It has already led to arson and violence in 3-4 areas of Delhi, bodies are still being recovered, is this 'Acche Din'? This has happened due to the incompetence of the Home Ministry, and it has tarnished India's image around the world," he added. Earlier, following the adjournment of both Lok and Rajya Sabha on Monday without a discussion on the Delhi violence, Congress leaders had staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises.

Led by Rahul Gandhi and Chowdhury, the Congress MPs carried banners and placards that read "Shah Must Resign", "Save Our India", "Pradhan Mantri Jawab Do" and also raised the same slogans. At least 46 people lost their lives and more than 200 others sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days last week.

The Delhi Police has registered 254 FIRs, including 41 cases under the Arms Act, in connection with the violence. (ANI)

