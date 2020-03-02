Left Menu
BJP leaders trying to buy Congress MLAs in MP, alleges Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra are offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to bring down Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

Digvijaya Singh addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI
Digvijaya Singh addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra are offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to bring down Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state. "Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," Singh told reporters here.

"They are offering Congress MLAs to take Rs 5 crore now, the second instalment in Rajya Sabha and the third instalment when they help to bring down the government in no-confidence motion," he said. He said that the MLAs who were contacted by BJP leaders have informed the party leadership about it.

The Congress leader continued: "I want to tell them. This is not Karnataka. Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh cannot be purchased. Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra are making calls to Congress MLAs. This will not be tolerated." Singh claimed that there was a dispute between Chouhan and Mishra over the chief ministerial post.

"Now, they have come to a solution that one will be CM and the other will be deputy CM," he said. Singh also said that the BJP-led central government was harassing the Congress governments in the states through raids by Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate and CBI.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP has 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

