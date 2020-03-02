Delhi violence was a planned genocide: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned the violence which had broken out in North-East district of Delhi. "We are sad and depressed and condemn the incident that happened in Delhi. I think it is a planned genocide. We have to reach out to more people. We need to keep our ego aside," Banerjee said at an event here.

Banerjee further said that she had gotten three people arrested for raising provocative slogans in Kolkata. "In Delhi, BJP leaders who gave provocative slogans have not been arrested, but I got three of the BJP workers arrested (on charges of raising 'desh ke gaddaron ko...' slogans in Kolkata) last night," she said.

"These words are provocative, strong action will be taken. This is not Delhi, this is Bengal," Mamata added. "In the name of caste and religion the country is being set on fire," she said, accusing the ruling party of divisive politics.

She further urged party MP Derek O'Brien to collect money from the state to help victims of the violence in Delhi and added that "our door is open for them on humanitarian grounds." During the event in Kolkata, the Trinamool Congress chief launched an over two-month-long campaign to reach out to the masses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.