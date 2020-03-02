Left Menu
Tajik leader's party leads in parliamentary election

  • Reuters
  • Dushanbe
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:45 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:35 IST
Imomali Rakhmon (file photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tajikistan's ruling party looked set to retain control over the lower house of parliament together with other pro-presidential groups as the Central Asian nation announced preliminary results of the March 1 election on Monday.

The People's Democratic Party, led by veteran President Imomali Rakhmon, won 50.4% of the vote, securing 12 out of 22 seats distributed along party lines, the ex-Soviet republic's Central Election Commission said. Tajikistan uses a mixed system in which 41 of the 63 lower-house seats are contested in single-seat constituencies.

The election commission did not announce the party affiliations of the winners in those constituencies but said that a total of six parties had secured at least one seat each in the legislature. The Social Democrats, the only party that openly criticized the strongman Rakhmon during the campaign, failed to win any seats, the commission said.

Western analysts have said that the absence of independent media and a functioning opposition limited the choice between political alternatives in the vote.

