Pained at ruckus in Lok Sabha, maintain dignity of Parliament: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday adjourned the House for the day expressing "personal pain" over ruckus in the House during protests by opposition against violence in Delhi. The House, which saw three adjournments earlier over Delhi violence, was adjourned for the day when it reconvened at 4.30 pm.

The Speaker said that the House should be run when members agree to run it with dignity. "Our effort should be that we maintain the dignity of Parliament. I am personally pained over what happened in the House. We do not want to run the House in this condition," the Speaker said.

Referring to members who had raised slogans, he said they would not be pained but he is very pained. He urged all members, especially senior members, to work towards ensuring that the Lok Sabha runs with dignity. Birla said the House belongs to all members and they can agree on a tradition to run it with dignity.

"I feel when the House functions properly in a manner that democracy is strengthened, then only it should be run," he said. Congress members repeatedly stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence. They also sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The protests started soon after the House met at 2 pm following an adjournment earlier over the death of sitting member Baidyanath Prasad Mahto of Janata Dal-United. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had earlier condemned Opposition members for tearing papers in the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.