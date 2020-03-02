Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pained at ruckus in Lok Sabha, maintain dignity of Parliament: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday adjourned the House for the day expressing "personal pain" over ruckus in the House during protests by opposition against violence in Delhi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:53 IST
Pained at ruckus in Lok Sabha, maintain dignity of Parliament: Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday adjourned the House for the day expressing "personal pain" over ruckus in the House during protests by opposition against violence in Delhi. The House, which saw three adjournments earlier over Delhi violence, was adjourned for the day when it reconvened at 4.30 pm.

The Speaker said that the House should be run when members agree to run it with dignity. "Our effort should be that we maintain the dignity of Parliament. I am personally pained over what happened in the House. We do not want to run the House in this condition," the Speaker said.

Referring to members who had raised slogans, he said they would not be pained but he is very pained. He urged all members, especially senior members, to work towards ensuring that the Lok Sabha runs with dignity. Birla said the House belongs to all members and they can agree on a tradition to run it with dignity.

"I feel when the House functions properly in a manner that democracy is strengthened, then only it should be run," he said. Congress members repeatedly stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence. They also sought the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The protests started soon after the House met at 2 pm following an adjournment earlier over the death of sitting member Baidyanath Prasad Mahto of Janata Dal-United. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had earlier condemned Opposition members for tearing papers in the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 on Sunday in the Clasico while Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Espanyol and Sevilla moved up to third with a 3-2 win over Osasuna. Here are the talking points from the weekend in La LigaSPAINS FALLEN GIANTS STAY N...

OPEC meetings to go ahead this week despite virus - sources

OPEC and its allies will meet as scheduled in Vienna on March 5-6 to decide whether to extend oil output cuts beyond their March expiry and whether to deepen the reduction, two sources said on Monday.A number of events including oil confere...

India ready for Fed Cup challenge with in-form Ankita and Sania in side

Ankita Rainas red-hot form and Sania Mirzas assuring presence will give India a much better shot at the Play-offs place when the six-team Fed Cup competition begins here from Tuesday. India will begin their campaign by locking horns with Ch...

Pahle India Foundation recommends sector-based policy reforms

Policy think-tank Pahle India Foundation PIF said on Monday it has recommended extensive policy reforms in Karnatakas sugar, alco-bev and tourism sectors for improving ease of doing business and for greater impact on the states GDP. All the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020