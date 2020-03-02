Left Menu
TMC launches ''Banglar Gorbo Mamata'', workers to reach out to

  PTI
  Kolkata
  Updated: 02-03-2020 19:03 IST
  Created: 02-03-2020 19:03 IST
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' (Bengal's pride Mamata), a public outreach campaign to connect with more than 2.5 crore people and get the party battle-ready for the upcoming civic polls and the 2021 state assembly elections. Over 75,000 party leaders, big and small, and five lakhs party cadres would fan out across the state during the 75-day programme that kicked off on March 2 and will conclude on May 10.

"The aim of the programme is to further reinvigorate the party's communication and engagement with people at all levels. All leaders and workers should sincerely participate in the campaign," Banerjee said at its launch. According to TMC sources, the campaign is aimed at celebrating the political journey of Banerjee and projecting her as a "fierce protector and guardian" of the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and faternity enshrined in the Constitution.

"We will also celebrate her as a passionate proponent and true custodian of Bengal's culture, dignity and pride. It will be a reaffirmation of people faith and trust in her... that she is the leader who is working tirelessly to restore Bengal's past glory and steer it towards a prosperous future," a TMC leader, who preferred not to be identified, said.

Like the "Didi Ke Bolo" (tell Didi) campaign, the new programme is also a brainchild of poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team- I-PAC. According to TMC sources, the decision was taken following the "massive" response to the three-phase 'Didi Ke Bolo' initiative, which provided a platform to people to approach Banerjee for redress of their grievances.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, however, mocked the programme, calling the TMC a "sinking ship". "The TMC is a lost case in Bengal. Only TMC leaders think Mamata is their pride not the people," he said.

According to TMC sources, the campaign will help energise the party for the municipal elections and lay the groundwork for the assembly polls. Elections to 107 municipalities and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), to be held this year, are being dubbed as "mini assembly elections".

Banerjee had in July last year launched a helpline number and a website as part of an outreach programme suggested by Kishor, whom the party appointed an adviser after Lok Sabha poll reverses. The programme had received encouraging response with more than 10 lakh people recording their grievances in the first month alone, party sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

