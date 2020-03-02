Oppn moves privilege motion in Raj assembly as police summons MLAs for probe

The Opposition moved a privilege motion against the police officials who summoned two RLP legislators for investigation into a case when the state assembly is in session. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore moved a motion for the breach of privilege, accusing the police officials of summoning its coalition partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Patry's Bhopalgarh MLA Pukhraj Garg and Merta City legislator Indra Bawri for a probe in a case related to obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty. "The House is in session and as elected public representatives, the members are participating in the discussion. See the daring of the police. They have summoned the members in a case," Rathore said. "I want to move the breach of privilege motion and would want the House to discuss it and seek protection from the chair," Rathore added. The RLP legislators said police were threatening their children and harassing them. Last year, both legislators were booked for obstructing public servants from discharging their duty when they were allegedly protesting against a demolition drive in the Tausar area of Nagaur district.

Cabinet Minister B D Kalla said the motion was moved without giving a notice and presenting relevant document before the House. He said it is a legal action and a fresh date can be asked to appear before police if the legislators were busy in the House proceedings. Kalla, however, said the matter can be put up before the Chair with documents and a decision can be taken on the basis of merit. Speaker C P Joshi said it is a serious issue raised by the members as "efforts are being made to deprive them from participating in the proceedings of the House".

He said it is expected from the government that its officials do not deprive the members from participation in the House. "After the government version in the matter, I will decide whether to move it to the privilege committee or to discuss it in the House. I will definitely give a decision after getting the version of the government," Joshi said..

