BJP MLA''s "derogatory" remarks against freedom fighter rocks

BJP MLA Basanagouda PatilYatnal's "derogatory" comments against centenarian freedomfighter H S Doreswamy rocked the Karnataka Assembly as it metfor the budget session on Monday with the ruling BJP andopposition crossing swords. Opposition parties thronged the well of the House, demanding that they be allowed to raise the matter and forcing repeated adjournments.

The ruling BJP opposed attempts by the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to raise the issue, without any prior notice. The House also witnessed Chief Minister B SYediyurappa replying to the debate on motion of thanks to theGovernor for his address to the joint sitting of the statelegislature, and also the motion getting adopted with voice vote, amid sloganeering by opposition members from the well.

Amid the din, eight bills were tabled, including The Karnataka State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on setting up Raichur University, the Sarvajna Kshetra Development Authority Bill and Karnataka Regulation of Pay and Pension of Teacher in Higher Educational Institutions Bill, 2020. Yatnal's recent comments against Doreswamy, calling him a "fake freedom fighter" and "Pakistani agent" sparked arow, with opposition parties up in arms against him in the lastfew days.

The Congress has even been demanding revocation of his assembly membership. According to Congress leaders, Yatnal's comments arein violation of the Constitution as by disrespecting a freedom fighter like Doreswamy, he had disrespected the freedom movement, which is in "violation of our fundamental duties." Yatnal has made it clear that there was no question of withdrawing his statements against Doreswamy and evencalled him a "mouth piece" in favour of the JD(S) andCongress.

Several BJP legislators have come out in defence of the Vijayapura city MLA, questioning the Congress and the freedom fighter for their alleged comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Veer Savarkar. As the House met for the day, the first day of thebudget session, soon after the obituary reference to departed personalities, Siddaramaiah tried to raise the issue by terming it as a matter of "urgent public importance." He said the Speaker can allow him to raise the matter under residual powers that the Chair has.

However, the Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, disallowing him, said he would go by the agenda as per which the Chief Minister's reply to the Governor's address has been listed and would consider the issue Siddaramaiah was trying to raise only after it was completed. Siddaramaiah, however, continued to raise the issueand alleged that Yatnal has made derogatory remarks against Doreswamy and has even reiterated it.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamyand Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai then asked the Chair as to under which rule Siddaramaiah was raising the issue. Siddaramaiah said Doreswamy is a freedom fighter,which is known to the country and Yatnal's "derogatorycomments" against him were an "insult" to freedom fightersand the freedom movement of the country.

Minister C T Ravi questioned Siddaramaiah andCongress MLAs supporting him, about comments madeagainst the Prime Minister and freedom fighters like VeerSavarkar. Several members from the treasury benches tooobjected to Siddaramaiah trying to raise issues withoutgiving prior notice.

In response, Siddaramaiah said the Speaker has certain inherent and residual powers, exercising which he canpermit him. He continued to refer to Yatnal's comments andthe ruling side again objected to it, leading to heatedexchanges.

The Speaker intervened and allowed the Chief Minister to reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor forhis address and said he would look into the matter raised by Siddaramaiah only after that. Protesting against this, Siddaramaiah led his party members to the well of the House. JD(S) members too followed.

Slogans like "jai to freedom fighters", "savedemocracy and the Constitution", "down down British agents"reverberated in the House as Yediyurappa read out his replyto the Governor's address. After Yediyurappa's reply, the motion of thanks was put to vote and adopted amid sloganeering by the opposition.

The Speaker then adjourned the House for 30 minutes. With opposition members continuing to protest from the well when the House met again, the Speaker adjourned theHouse for lunch, saying he would speak to floor leaders todiscuss how the stalemate could be resolved.

The ruckus continued post lunch as Congress leaders trooped into the well of House and raised slogans. Finally, the house was adjourned for the day..

