BJP MPs seeks strongest action against some Cong members for 'misbehaving' in Lok Sabha

Several BJP woman MPs on Monday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take strongest action, including expulsion, against four Congress members, accusing them of "misbehaving" during the opposition's protest against Delhi violence in the house. The BJP, official sources said, is considering moving a resolution for suspending four Congress members from the House.

BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha as several opposition MPs walked into the area of the treasury benches while protesting over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. The House proceedings were adjourned for the day due to the ruckus. Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi met the Speaker later over the development.

Union minister Smriti Irani, who was joined by several woman MPs of the ruling party, slammed these Congress members as "goonda elements" and told reporters that that their conduct reflected "desperation of the Gandhi family". The BJP MPs were jostled and misbehaved with by them, she added. The opposition party in turn accused the government of tearing democracy to "shreds" by not allowing a discussion on the Delhi violence.

A Congress member also filed a complaint against a BJP lawmaker for "misbehaving" with her. In their complaint to the Speaker, the BJP MPs accused the Congress members of having a "perverse desire" to vitiate the proceedings in the House and said they were "jostled" by some opposition lawmakers.

"Please expel such a member immediately," it said. Irani told reporters that tribal MP Jaskaur Meena and another BJP lawmaker Shobha Karandlaje were among those who were misbehaved with.

"For the past two to three sessions, the goonda elements of the Congress have been disrupting proceedings of Lok Sabha. "One could never imagine that the desperation of the Gandhi khandan (family) would come to such a pass that they would use their MPs, especially female MPs, to misbehave, physically jostle and create literally an atmosphere where their goonda raj was visible to the entire nation," the Union minister said.

She expressed the hope that the Congress' efforts to disrupt proceedings of the House with "violent methods" will be met by the strongest possible action from the Speaker. Irani said a woman member of the Congress "nudged" a Dalit BJP MP in order to "provoke" him.

Earlier, as soon as Lok Sabha met at 2 pm, opposition members started raising slogans from the Well against the government. They later went into the area of treasury benches carrying a black banner, which demanded Shah's resignation, as Birla took up the listed business.

This led to a scuffle, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the house till 3 pm. Thereafter, the Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice till 4 pm amid continuing ruckus before being adjourned for the day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

