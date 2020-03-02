Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata warns party workers against infighting, asks them to be

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:36 IST
Mamata warns party workers against infighting, asks them to be
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday warned party workers against infighting and being arrogant and asked them to be more humble while interacting with the people. Spelling out the do's and don'ts for the party workers, Banerjee said party leaders and workers should be more polite while connecting with the masses.

She asked those not comfortable with the party's decision and policies to leave TMC rather than weakening it from inside. "If you want to be a party worker of TMC, then you have to be disciplined. You have to do as party says. If you don't look after your constituency or area for five years, the party would also not look after you when election comes.

"Your job is not over after winning election, rather it starts after that," the party supremo said at the launch of "Banglar Gorbo Mamata (Bengal's pride Mamata)" mass outreach programme. She also asked party cadres to counter BJP's "divisive" political agendas in a non-violent and democratic way.

The programme was attended by the top brass of the TMC and more than 25,000 party leaders, elected representatives, key functionaries of various districts. "All of you have to be more humble. Don't forget, you are working for the people. Don't behave as a separate entity, whatever you are it is because of the party. I don't want any infighting, all of you have to work and fight unitedly," she said.

During this Banglar Gorbo Mamata programme, reach out to old timers of the TMC and bring them back to the party fold. Address their concerns and bring them back, she said. "If somebody is having problem in abiding by the party's decisions, he/she can leave the party. We will make new leaders," the feisty Bengal politician said.

All the local level party workers and leaders should regularly sit at two tea vending stalls in your locality and discuss the achievements of the state government with the people, she said. Banerjee during the day launched an ambitious mass outreach programme 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' (Bengal's pride Mamata) targeting more than 2.5 crore people, with an eye on the upcoming municipal polls and the 2021 state assembly elections.

Under the new campaign, over 75,000 party leaders and five lakh party cadres would fan out across the state covering more than 15,000 populous habitations directly reaching out to 2.5 crore people of the state in next 75 days, TMC sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran finds millions of hoarded gloves as coronavirus deaths hit 66

Iranian authorities uncovered a stash of hoarded medical supplies including millions of gloves as deaths from its coronavirus epidemic hit 66 including a senior official. A World Health Organization WHO technical team flew into Tehran to he...

Sumit Sangwan's one-year ban lifted by NADA

Indian boxer Sumit Sangwan, who was to serve a one-year ban for consuming a prohibited substance, has been cleared by National Anti-Doping Agency NADA after the athlete proved he took the medicine unintentionally. The former Asian Games sil...

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolves Parliament six months ahead of its schedule.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolves Parliament six months ahead of its schedule....

NCP MLC, four others booked for "harassing" daughter-in law

NCP legislator Vidya Chavan and four members of her family, including husband and two sons, have been booked in a case of alleged harassment, cruelty and assault on her daughter-in law, police said on Monday. Besides Vidya Chavan, a member ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020