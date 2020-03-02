Mamata warns party workers against infighting, asks them to be

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday warned party workers against infighting and being arrogant and asked them to be more humble while interacting with the people. Spelling out the do's and don'ts for the party workers, Banerjee said party leaders and workers should be more polite while connecting with the masses.

She asked those not comfortable with the party's decision and policies to leave TMC rather than weakening it from inside. "If you want to be a party worker of TMC, then you have to be disciplined. You have to do as party says. If you don't look after your constituency or area for five years, the party would also not look after you when election comes.

"Your job is not over after winning election, rather it starts after that," the party supremo said at the launch of "Banglar Gorbo Mamata (Bengal's pride Mamata)" mass outreach programme. She also asked party cadres to counter BJP's "divisive" political agendas in a non-violent and democratic way.

The programme was attended by the top brass of the TMC and more than 25,000 party leaders, elected representatives, key functionaries of various districts. "All of you have to be more humble. Don't forget, you are working for the people. Don't behave as a separate entity, whatever you are it is because of the party. I don't want any infighting, all of you have to work and fight unitedly," she said.

During this Banglar Gorbo Mamata programme, reach out to old timers of the TMC and bring them back to the party fold. Address their concerns and bring them back, she said. "If somebody is having problem in abiding by the party's decisions, he/she can leave the party. We will make new leaders," the feisty Bengal politician said.

All the local level party workers and leaders should regularly sit at two tea vending stalls in your locality and discuss the achievements of the state government with the people, she said. Banerjee during the day launched an ambitious mass outreach programme 'Banglar Gorbo Mamata' (Bengal's pride Mamata) targeting more than 2.5 crore people, with an eye on the upcoming municipal polls and the 2021 state assembly elections.

Under the new campaign, over 75,000 party leaders and five lakh party cadres would fan out across the state covering more than 15,000 populous habitations directly reaching out to 2.5 crore people of the state in next 75 days, TMC sources said.

