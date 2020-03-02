Iraq's Abdul Mahdi says will walk away from caretaker PM role

Adel Abdul Mahdi will walk away from his role as Iraq's caretaker prime minister and will not conduct most of his official duties, he said in a statement on Monday, deepening a political crisis in the oil producer.

Abdul Mahdi called on parliament to call early elections on Dec. 4, the statement said, which came a day after lawmakers failed to approve a cabinet of his designated successor Mohammed Allawi, who later then withdrew his candidacy.

