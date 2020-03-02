Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court takes up Democratic bid to defend Obamacare

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 23:38 IST
U.S. Supreme Court takes up Democratic bid to defend Obamacare
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a politically explosive case on whether Obamacare is lawful, taking up a bid by 20 Democratic-led states including California and New York to preserve the landmark healthcare law.

The impetus for the Supreme Court case was a 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Texas that Obamacare as currently structured in light of a key Republican-backed change made by Congress violates the U.S. Constitution and is invalid in its entirety. The ruling came in a legal challenge to the law by Texas and 17 other conservative states backed by President Donald Trump's administration. The Supreme Court's decision to intervene means the fate of the law formally called the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the signature domestic policy achievement of former Democratic President Barack Obama, will be up in the air during the ongoing presidential race.

The court is expected to hear arguments and decide the case in its next term, which starts in October and ends in June 2021, meaning a ruling is not likely before the Nov. 3 election in which Trump is seeking a second term in office. "As Texas and the Trump administration fight to disrupt our healthcare system and the coverage that millions rely upon, we look forward to making our case in defense of the ACA. American lives depend upon it," said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat who is leading the defense of the law.

Other leading Democrats including House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi welcomed the court's decision to intervene. "The sooner the GOP's dangerous anti-healthcare lawsuit is ended, the better," Pelosi said, using shorthand for the Republican Party.

The coalition of Democratic-led states have asked the Supreme Court to overturn a Dec. 18 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that declared that the law's "individual mandate" that required people to obtain health insurance ran afoul of the Constitution. The 5th Circuit ruling, which did not resolve the question of whether the law should be struck down entirely, came in an appeal of U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor's prior ruling that the entire law must fall. "Without the individual mandate, the entire law becomes unsupportable. The federal government cannot order private citizens to purchase subpar insurance that they don't want, and I look forward to finally settling the matter before the U.S. Supreme Court," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican.

Trump has said he supports a prohibition on private insurance companies denying coverage to people with pre-existing medical conditions - a provision contained in Obamacare - even as his administration has urged courts to invalidate it. CHIEF JUSTICE IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The Supreme Court has a 5-4 conservative majority that includes two justices appointed by Trump. In 2012, it ruled 5-4 to uphold Obamacare. All five justices in the majority in that case - four liberals and conservative Chief Justice John Roberts - remain on the court. For the law to be struck down this time, Roberts likely would have to reverse course and join the other conservatives. Obamacare has helped roughly 20 million Americans obtain medical insurance either through government programs or through policies from private insurers made available in Obamacare marketplaces. Republican opponents have called the law an unwarranted intervention by government in health insurance markets.

The law was signed by Obama in 2010 over strenuous Republican opposition. In the lawsuit led by Texas, O'Connor ruled that the entire law was unconstitutional. The 5th Circuit, while agreeing with O'Connor about the individual mandate, sent the case back to him for reconsideration on whether any parts of Obamacare could be salvaged. The Supreme Court will now decide the issue.

In the 2012 case, the Supreme Court upheld most Obamacare provisions including the individual mandate, which required people to obtain insurance or pay a financial penalty. The court defined this penalty as a tax and thus found the law permissible under the Constitution's provision empowering Congress to levy taxes. In 2017, Trump signed into law tax legislation passed by a Republican-led Congress that eliminated the financial penalty under the individual mandate, which gave rise to the Republican lawsuit. The tax law meant the individual mandate could no longer be interpreted as a tax provision and is therefore unlawful, the Republican challengers argued.

Trump's administration supported the legal challenge although it has suggested that not all Obamacare provisions need to be struck down. The administration had urged the Supreme Court not to take up the appeal because the 5th Circuit decision was not final. Trump's efforts to persuade Congress to repeal Obamacare have failed even when his fellow Republicans controlled both the House and Senate. His administration has not said what it would replace Obamacare with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia will have to restart aerial spraying to destroy coca -Trump

Colombia will have to restart aerial spraying of the herbicide glyphosate in order to destroy crops of coca, the chief ingredient of cocaine, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday during a meeting with his Colombian counterpart Ivan Du...

U.S. Supreme Court conservatives lean toward Trump over rapid deportation

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared sympathetic on Monday toward a bid by President Donald Trumps administration to buttress its power to quickly deport illegal immigrants without court interference in a politically charged el...

France says it now has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus

France has 191 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the head of the public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Monday, raising the total from 130 a day earlier.He added three had died so far from the disease. ...

Italy's lockdown: just rockin' the quarantine away

Teenagers with bottles of beer in their hands listen to loud music on a patchy lawn as a train speeds by the northern Italian town of San Fiorano, in a red zone - one of the areas placed under quarantine at the heart of Italys coronavirus o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020