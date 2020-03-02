Wish you would advise trolls the same: Surjewala on PM Modi's thinking of giving up social media accounts

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet wherein he stated that he is thinking of giving up social media accounts, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said that he wished the Prime Minister would impart the same piece of advice to trolls who intimidate others in his name. "Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India," tweeted Surjewala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is "thinking of giving up" his social media accounts. "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister said that he is yet to take a final call on the matter. (ANI)

