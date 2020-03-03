Amy Klobuchar ends bid for U.S. 2020 Democratic presidential nomination

Amy Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota whose long-shot campaign for Democratic presidential candidate failed to turn a brief moment in the spotlight before the New Hampshire primary into momentum, is ending her bid for the nomination, a campaign source said on Monday.

The moderate Klobuchar's withdrawal the day before Super Tuesday leaves five Democrats in the race for the party's nod to run against Republican Donald Trump in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.