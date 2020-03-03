Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential nominating contest on Monday, shortly after ending his own bid for the White House, a top Buttigieg adviser told Reuters.
The boost to Biden comes along with an endorsement from outgoing rival Amy Klobuchar, a day before 14 states vote on Super Tuesday, in an apparent bid to consolidate support behind Biden and stop U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
