BJP horse-trading in MP, brought BSP MLA Rambai to Delhi by charter flight: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday again accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down Kamal Nath government. The leader said that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Damoh, Rambai was brought to the national capital by a charter flight yesterday by a BJP leader

Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh said : "The BJP has started the process of bringing the MPs of BSP, Congress, Samajwadi to Delhi. Was BSP MLA Rambai was not brought to Delhi by a charter flight by Bhupinder Singh ji yesterday? Shivraj ji (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) do you want to say something?." Yesterday, the Singh had alleged that Shivraj Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs in order to bring down Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

"Ever since Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and all those who looted the state for 15 years, they are not ready to sit in the Opposition and are openly offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crores to Congress MLAs," Singh had told reporters here. "They are offering Congress MLAs to take Rs 5 crore now, the second installment in Rajya Sabha and the third installment when they help to bring down the government in the no-confidence motion," he had stated.

Responding to the horse-trading allegations leveled by the Congress leader, Shivraj had claimed that it is an old habit of the Rajya Sabha MP to lie and create sensationalism. "Lying to create sensationalism is his (Digvijaya Singh) old habit. Maybe he wanted to blackmail the Chief Minister (Kamal Nath) and show his importance, that is why he is making such allegations," Chouhan told ANI on Monday.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP has 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

