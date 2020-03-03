Left Menu
Iran's judiciary says “CIA spy” will be executed soon in online statement

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 13:47 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:47 IST
A website linked to Iran's judiciary carried a statement on Tuesday saying a man convicted of spying for the CIA would be executed soon.

The video statement from spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili, marked "live" on the screen, was similar to a statement he gave on Feb. 4.

It was not clear if Esmaili would address the topic at a press conference on Tuesday.

