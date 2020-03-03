Iran's judiciary says “CIA spy” will be executed soon in online statement

A website linked to Iran's judiciary carried a statement on Tuesday saying a man convicted of spying for the CIA would be executed soon.

The video statement from spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili, marked "live" on the screen, was similar to a statement he gave on Feb. 4.

It was not clear if Esmaili would address the topic at a press conference on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.