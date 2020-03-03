Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's newswire axed amid pressure from digital giants

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:49 IST
Australia's newswire axed amid pressure from digital giants
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@AAPNewswire)

Australia's only national newswire will be shuttered after 85 years of operation, with around 180 staff told Tuesday their jobs will end in June. Staff gathered on the newsroom floor at Australian Associated Press' headquarters in Sydney were told a drop-off in subscribers in the face of free online content meant the company was "no longer viable." "This decision's been made with very heavy hearts. It's been made on an economic and financial basis," chief executive Bruce Davidson said following the announcement.

The newswire will close at the end of June while its subediting business Pagemasters is set to close at the end of August. The decision to close the wire needs approval from its owners Nine, News Corp Australia, The West Australian and Australian Community Media.

The announcement prompted concern about whether there would still be adequate scrutiny of democratic institutions. "All news outlets have relied on AAP's network of local and international journalists to provide stories from areas where their own correspondents couldn't go, from the courts to parliament and everywhere in between," said Alexandra Wake a journalism expert at RMIT University.

People took to social media to express their concerns while there were tributes in parliament. "They have a wonderful history in this place and when you have such an important institution such as AAP coming to an end that is a matter of real concern," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said to journalists sitting in the press gallery at federal parliament.

Members of the opposition party held up signs emblazoned with: "Thanks AAP" while their party leader read out the names of the Canberra team. "You will leave a massive void," opposition leader Anthony Albanese said.

Originally founded by media baron Keith Murdoch in 1935, AAP became a central source of news for major outlets in Australia and overseas. But speculation about the wire's future has persisted in recent years, following several major staff cutbacks and the closure of the company's New Zealand arm in 2018.

A merger between Nine and Fairfax further centralized the country's media which is dominated by a handful of companies, including News Corp Australia. The "unprecedented impact" of digital platforms, such as Facebook and Google, taking content and distributing it for free had forced its closure, the company said in a statement.

Staff was told between 30 and 50 jobs would be made available at the company's two major shareholders Nine and News Corp Australia. Journalists tweeting after the meeting described the news as shattering.

"Today is a sad day for an industry I love and a career/life that I've loved even more," Sydney journalist Dominica Sanda tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with health minister, top officials

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the governments preparations to deal with coronavirus, an official saidThe move comes a day afte...

Sridhar Venkatesh appointed as GSK India MD, VP

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has appointed Sridhar Venkatesh as managing director vice president of GSK India, effective April 1, 2020. He will succeed Annaswamy Vaidheesh, who is set to retire from the comp...

London stocks climb on hopes of monetary stimulus

Londons FTSE 100 index rose for a second straight day on Tuesday, as central banks around the world raised hopes of more possible monetary stimulus to shield the global economy from the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic. The blue-chip ind...

South Korea's first feminist party launches on International Women's Day

By Seulki Lee SEOUL, March 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - South Koreas first feminist party has vowed to push for equal pay and tougher laws to end widespread voyeurism against women as it gears up to contest an upcoming election.Due to be ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020