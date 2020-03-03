Maha: Panel to probe complaints of over-expenditure in polls

The Aurangabad divisional deputy commissioner has set up a committee to probe complaints of over-expenditure by Beed district officials during preparations for the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls last year. One of the complainants alleged that around Rs nine crore was spent on setting up pandals for the training sessions of election officials.

A committee comprising six officials will probe into four complaints over the issue and submit a report by March 17, an official said on Monday. Aurangabad divisional deputy commissioner Varsha Thakur-Ghuge in an official letter said complaints were received from the Bhrashtachar Nirmulan Samiti Marathwada, activist Anna Hazare-led Bhrashtachar Virodhi Jan Andolan, an anonymous person and a complaint was sent to the chief election officer in Mumbai.

The complaint submitted by Bhrashtachar Nirmulan Samiti Marathwada president Sadek Babamia Inamdar on January 8 was probed and a report was submitted on February 3, the letter stated. However, the allegation will be investigated again along with the other complaints, it said. A lot of money was spent in the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, advocate Ajit Deshmukh of the Bhrashtachar Virodhi Jan Andolan said.

At least Rs nine crore was spent on pandals for training election staffers, Rs 55 lakh on stationery, Rs 1.45 crore on food and Rs 50 to 60 lakh on banner and photocopies, he added..

